The Seattle Mariners have agreed to multiyear extensions with general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais, it was announced Wednesday.

Dipoto also has been promoted to be the team's first-ever president of baseball operations. He will continue to make baseball decisions as it relates to the club and will report to team chairman John Stanton and the ownership group.

Dipoto joined the Mariners after the 2015 season.

"Jerry is a creative, passionate leader with a clear vision for our franchise," Stanton said in a statement. "Following the 2018 season, Jerry came to us with a plan for how to compete for and win championships. He was transparent on the difficulty, but also clear on the goals and milestones. In the two-and-a-half years since, he has led the baseball operations group through challenges on and off the field, while executing on the timeline he laid out."

Servais, who also was hired after the 2015 season, is the second-winningest manager in franchise history at 419-422.

The Mariners (71-62) are 3.5 games behind Boston in the American League wild-card race entering Wednesday's games.

"Scott has done a terrific job in defining our team's culture as one that is driven by process, hard work and heart," Dipoto said in a statement. "That has allowed us to bring young, talented players to the Majors over the past three years and see them adjust and succeed as we build towards a team that competes for championships on an annual basis.

"The resiliency our club has shown in overcoming challenges on, and off, the field over the past two years have been a direct result of Scott's leadership of the team and coaching staff."