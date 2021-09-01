CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and reinstated outfielder Billy Hamilton after the completion of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.

Anderson, 28, has been in and out of the lineup over the past 10 days because of sore legs. The team was hopeful he could play Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates after the Sox had the day off on Monday, but Anderson missed that game and now will take more time to heal. The move is retroactive to Aug. 29.

Anderson is slashing 302/.331/.458 this year. The Sox are 13-11 when he's not in the starting lineup this season. Luis Robert has been leading off with Anderson out of the lineup.

Hamilton, 30, is back from an oblique strain after spending August on the IL.

The team also recalled righty reliever Matt Foster and outfielder Gavin Sheets, and it selected the contract of infielder Romy Gonzalez. The White Sox drafted Gonzalez in the 18th round in 2018. He's one of seven players in the minors to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season.

To make room for the moves, the White Sox designated infielder Jake Lamb for assignment.