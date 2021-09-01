New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott will not join the team for its upcoming road trip after he was arrested for an alleged DUI, the team announced Wednesday.

Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

The 44-year-old was booked and released and is due in court Thursday morning.

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the Mets said in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

The Mets said Scott was at a fundraiser for the team's Amazin' Mets Foundation at owner Steve Cohen's house in Connecticut on Monday night that was also attended by players. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m.

Scott was promoted to acting general manager in January after Jared Porter was fired following an ESPN report that he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Prior to joining the Mets as assistant general manager in December, Scott spent 17 seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization.

The Mets begin an eight-game road trip Friday against the Washington Nationals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.