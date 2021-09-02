CHICAGO -- Add the Chicago Cubs to the list of Major League Baseball teams who have issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for their non-playing employees, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Those employees have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4, when staff return to their offices for the offseason. A source told ESPN that at least 90% of the team's employees are already vaccinated.

The organization doesn't expect any high-profile departures due to the mandate.

On Wednesday, Washington Nationals vice president Bob Boone informed the team that he'd resign instead of complying with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all non-uniformed employees, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Chicago White Sox, meanwhile, had issued a mandate in June that personnel be fully vaccinated.

Because they are part of a union, MLB players are exempt from team mandates, as they have to be collectively bargained. The league and union are currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires on Dec. 1.