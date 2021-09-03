CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both are vaccinated.

Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with Friday afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no word on any players being unavailable.

The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols.

The team issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its non-playing employees, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Thursday.

Those employees have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4, when staff return to their offices for the offseason. A source told ESPN that at least 90% of the team's employees are vaccinated.

Because they are part of a union, MLB players are exempt from team mandates, as they have to be collectively bargained. The league and union are currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires on Dec. 1.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.