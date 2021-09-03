The Chicago White Sox placed righty Lucas Giolito on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, the team announced on Friday.

The move comes days after Giolito left his last start after getting injured while throwing a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates. That came a few moments after he fielded a ball awkwardly.

"We just have to be really certain because you rush him back, and he gets hurt, that's the worst consequence," manager Tony La Russa said Friday afternoon. "Clearly, we need to get him well before we trot him out there. Be as careful as we can."

Giolito joins fellow starter Lance Lynn on the injured list. He's missing at least one start with right knee inflammation while Giolito may only miss one as well. The White Sox are in a stretch of their schedule which includes several off-days.

"If it were towards the end of the year, I feel like I'd probably wouldn't do the IL but we are in a spot where we have time on our side," Giolito said. "I'm progressing very nicely. The hamstring is feeling good but at the same time I'm not pushing it.

"I knew immediately it was pretty mild and the MRI confirmed that."

Despite some concern about his starting staff, as the first place White Sox prepare for the postseason, La Russa is grateful the injuries are of the lower body variety.

"How can you not be concerned?" La Russa asked. "If Lucas and Lynn were taking their regular turns, than I would be more optimistic. I'm naturally cautious.

"I don't want to jinx anything but arm-wise we're in good shape."

Giolito is 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA which includes a 2.82 mark in the second half. The Sox recalled right-hander Ryan Burr from Class AAA Charlotte to take his place on the roster.