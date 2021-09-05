Concession workers at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to strike, citing concerns over COVID-19 safety and health coverage.

According to UNITE HERE Local 2, at least 20 concessions workers have contracted COVID-19 since the stadium reopened this season. According to the union, 96.7% of active stadium workers voted to strike.

The workers are employed by Bon Appetit, a company contracted by the Giants. They worked Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, but the strike could happen at any time. The Giants are scheduled to close their series against the Dodgers on Sunday.

"Bon Appétit Management Company and Local 2 are currently engaged in collective bargaining negotiations," the Giants said in a statement to ABC7 News. "We encourage both sides to work productively to reach an agreement as soon as possible. The Giants make the health and safety of everyone working and visiting Oracle Park a top priority. We operate our venue in compliance with local and state health requirements."