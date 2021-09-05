Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock will miss a "minimum" of two to three weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain in Saturday night's 6-1 road win over the San Francisco Giants, manager Dave Roberts said.

After doubling in a run in the first inning, Pollock was injured when he attempted a steal and slid awkwardly into third base. He grimaced and immediately grabbed his right hamstring. He was helped off the field and eventually removed from the game.

Roberts said early indications are that Pollock suffered a Grade 2 strain.

"I don't want to speculate. I know it wasn't good," he said, adding that Pollock would be re-evaluated Sunday. "Obviously it's a huge loss in any capacity. ... We just gotta see where we're at tomorrow, but I think at the minimum it's going to be a couple of weeks."

Said Roberts: "He's a guy you can plug in there every day. He hits right, he hits left, he drives runs in and gets on base. He's just added so much to our ball club. To fill those shoes is going to be tough."

Cody Bellinger replaced Pollock in the lineup and played center field, while Chris Taylor moved from center to left field.

Pollock, 33, missed 18 games earlier this season because of a strained left hamstring. He is batting .296 with 16 homers and 58 RBIs this season.

The Dodgers, who have won 21 of their past 26 games, moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West division.