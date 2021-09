The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Charlie Morton to a one-year, $20 million extension Monday.

The contract includes a one-year, $20 million club option for 2023 that doesn't include a buyout.

Morton, 37, is 13-5 with a 3.47 ERA in 28 starts this season after signing a one-year, $15 million contract with the Braves in the offseason.

He leads Braves starters in wins, ERA and strikeouts (185).

The two-time All-Star is 106-94 with a .530 ERA in 14 major league seasons.