The Tampa Bay Rays will promote top outfield prospect Josh Lowe to the majors, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Lowe, 23, was Tampa Bay's first-round draft selection in 2016 and was rated as Major League Baseball's No. 60 overall prospect earlier this year by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

The 6-foot-4 Lowe is enjoying an outstanding season at Triple-A Durham, batting .282 with 21 home runs, 73 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 98 games.

Lowe has played all three outfield positions this season for Durham, but it is unclear where he will play for the first-place Rays, whose talented and deep outfield already includes Randy Arozarena, Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Brett Phillips and Jordan Luplow.

The Rays enter Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox with a 9.5-game lead over the New York Yankees atop the AL East standings.