Former major league pitcher Mike Montgomery hit an umpire with a rosin bag and had to be restrained by teammates after being ejected from a KBO game on Friday.

Montgomery, who pitches for the Samsung Lions, was ejected after being warned by umpires about the league's 12-second pitch rule. As he was being guided toward the dugout, he charged toward the umpire as he was being restrained by teammates. He then fired the rosin bag at the back of the umpire, who was talking to the Lions manager.

Montgomery was then ushered to the dugout, where he removed his jersey and threw it out on the field before heading to the clubhouse.

The 32-year-old left-hander, who last appeared in the majors with the Kansas City Royals in 2020, signed a $450,000 deal with the Lions this season. He was 1-2 with a 5.65 ERA in six starts entering Friday's game.

He opted out of a minor league deal with the New York Yankees prior to the season and joined the Korean Baseball Organization in hopes of getting back to the majors.

In his six seasons, Montgomery was 23-34 with a 3.84 ERA with the Mariners, Cubs and Royals.