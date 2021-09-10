Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and the postseason after MLB and the MLBPA agreed to extend his administrative leave, a league official told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

No new information has surfaced in the investigation. Bauer being out for the rest of the year is just an acknowledgement from the union and league that with MLB's investigation into him ongoing and the season waning, he was not going to have time to return this year.

Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28 and hasn't been around the team since MLB first began its investigation on July 2. His original one-week leave had been extended eight times in one-week increments prior to Friday's decision. He continued to be paid while on administrative leave. A decision from the league on a potential suspension for Bauer is not expected until after the District Attorney's Office decides on possible charges.

The Dodgers pitcher has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who has said Bauer choked her unconscious multiple times, sodomized her without consent and punched her all over her body over the course of two sexual encounters at his Pasadena, California, home on April 22 and May 16, leaving her with injuries that prompted medical attention.

The Pasadena Police Department has concluded its investigation into the assault allegations and turned the case over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office will now decide whether to move forward with the case.

The woman obtained a temporary restraining order against Bauer in late June, but last month a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the woman's request for a permanent restraining order, ruling that Bauer did not pose a continual threat and that her injuries were not the result of anything she didn't verbally consent to during what Bauer's legal team called consensual rough sex.

The woman said the encounters were initially consensual -- including a request to be choked unconscious, as depicted in messages between her and Bauer -- but stated during a lengthy testimony as part of a four-day hearing that Bauer took it too far.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner with the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer is the highest-paid MLB player in 2021 excluding endorsements, with a salary nearing $40 million.

On Aug. 14, the Washington Post published a story stating that an Ohio woman accused Bauer of punching and choking her during sex in their three-year relationship and that she filed a restraining order petition last summer, only to withdraw it six weeks later.

Bauer's attorneys called that woman's allegations "categorically false" and have firmly denied the more recent assault allegations.