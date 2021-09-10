DETROIT -- Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning with an apparent leg injury against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

With one out in the first, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

Franco, 20, came into the game hitting .282 with seven homers in 61 games for the American League East leaders.

Franco's on-base streak is the longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.