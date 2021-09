Chicago Cubs manager David Ross is set to rejoin the team Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Bench coach Andy Green, who has been running the team in Ross' absence, told reporters Saturday of Ross' pending return.

On Sept. 3, the Cubs announced tests for Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. Both men are vaccinated.

The Cubs have gone 5-2 in Ross' absence but are 65-77 for the season.