Logan Webb puts on a stellar performance as he strikes out eight and hits a 2-run HR, leading the Giants to the win and the NL West title. (1:23)

It took until the final day of the regular season, but the 2021 MLB postseason field is set with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees clinching American League Wild Card spots late in their season finales and the playoff quests of the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners falling just short. The San Francisco Giants also wrapped up the NL West crown a victory on Sunday, meaning the Los Angeles Dodgers will play in the NL Wild Card Game.

With the full 10-team field set, here's who is in and what's next.

What are this October's MLB playoff matchups?

American League

Wild Card: Yankees vs. Red Sox

ALDS: Yankees/Red Sox vs. Rays and White Sox vs. Astros

National League

Wild Card: Cardinals vs. Dodgers

NLDS: Cardinals/Dodgers vs. Giants and Braves vs. Brewers

Who clinched a playoff spot?

The Boston Red Sox clinched the final spot in the 2021 field with a come-from-behind victory over the Nationals. Boston will host the rival New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday at Fenway Park (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).

The New York Yankees clinched a wild-card berth by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 3 and will face Boston in Tuesday's game.

It took until the final day of the season, but the San Francisco Giants clinched the NL West with their 107th win of 2021, edging the Dodgers for the division crown. Los Angeles is headed to the NL Wild Card Game, where it will host St. Louis with an NLDS date with San Francisco on the line.

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched at least a wild-card spot with a 6-4 win over the Cubs on Sept. 18. They then locked down the NL Central title with an 8-4 win over the Mets on Sept. 26.

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their third straight playoff spot with a 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 22. Tampa Bay later clinched the AL East crown with a 7-3 win over the Marlins on Sept. 25 and holds the AL's best record.

The Chicago White Sox clinched the AL Central -- becoming the first team to win a division title in 2021 -- with a 7-2 win in Cleveland in the opening game of a Sept. 23 doubleheader.

St. Louis' 17th straight win -- a 6-2 victory against Milwaukee on Sept. 28 -- secured the team's third straight playoff appearance. The Cardinals' winning streak -- which was finally snapped Wednesday night in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers -- was the longest by a National League team since the 1935 Cubs won 21 straight.

The Atlanta Braves clinched their fourth straight NL East title with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 30. They spent 126 days without a winning record, the fourth-most by a division winner since 1969, and the most since the 1989 Blue Jays.

The Houston Astros clinched the AL West to extend their franchise record of five consecutive playoff appearances with a 3-2 win over the Rays on Sept. 30.

Playoff schedule

Wild-card round (single-game elimination)

AL: Tuesday

NL: Wednesday

Division series (best of five)

ALDS A & B

Game 1: Thursday

Game 2: Friday

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 11*

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 13*

NLDS A & B

Game 1: Friday

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 12*

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 14*

Championship series (best of seven)

ALCS

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23*

NLCS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 17

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 19

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 20

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 21*

Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 23*

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 24*

World Series (best of seven)

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 31*

Game 6: Tuesday, Nov. 2*

Game 7: Wednesday, Nov. 3*

* If necessary