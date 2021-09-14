CHICAGO -- The White Sox reinstated starter Lucas Giolito and shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Giolito, 27, missed time this month with a left hamstring strain suffered against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last outing. He'll start Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson, 28, also was out with a left hamstring injury, as he has battled leg issues throughout the second half of the season.

Manager Tony La Russa said the team will ease Anderson back into action, putting him on a spring training type of schedule. The White Sox are 63-45 when Anderson is in the starting lineup and 19-16 when he's not.

The team also placed rookie slugger Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. He's been out of the lineup for several days. The White Sox also optioned infielder Danny Mendick and catcher Seby Zavala to Triple-A Charlotte while recalling catcher Zack Collins.

Chicago's magic number to clinch the AL Central is nine as it opens a three-game series against the Angels. The White Sox lead second-place Cleveland by 12 games.