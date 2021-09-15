Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley has been placed on the injured list with right knee discomfort, manager Dusty Baker announced Wednesday.

Brantley, whose .315 batting average puts him among the American League leaders, had missed the past three games for the AL West-leading Astros after leaving Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels due to soreness in the knee.

Brantley missed 12 games earlier this season with a sore right hamstring. The veteran left fielder has eight home runs and 45 RBIs this season.