Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has had his administrative leave extended through Friday, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Ozuna is currently participating in a diversion program that he entered in a pretrial resolution on Sept. 9, more than three months after being arrested on assault charges after allegedly assaulting his wife.

He faces misdemeanor charges of family violence battery and simple assault, but when he entered the diversion program, a Fulton County deputy district attorney announced that those charges will be dropped if Ozuna meets the resolution's conditions within six months.

Ozuna was placed on six months' supervision and must undergo a 24-week family violence intervention program. He also must complete 200 hours of community service, refrain from illegal drug use and avoid any contact with his wife. The six months' supervision could be terminated after three months if he completes the requirements of the program early.

The extension of his administrative leave by MLB was first reported by The Athletic this Friday.

A suspension still remains a possibility for Ozuna, pending a review of the matter by MLB under the joint domestic violence policy. As has been the case for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, Ozuna's administrative leave can be extended multiple times if MLB and the MLBPA agree to do so.

Ozuna's next scheduled court appearances is Jan. 13.

After finishing sixth in NL MVP balloting last season, Ozuna signed a four-year, $65 million deal in free agency to return to the Braves this season. He hit .213 with seven homers and 26 RBIs over 48 games before going on the injured list with dislocated fingers suffered during a game on May 25, a few days before his arrest.