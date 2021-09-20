DETROIT -- The Chicago White Sox are on the verge of finally getting their starting outfield back for the stretch run.

Right fielder Adam Engel will be activated from the injured list on Tuesday, according to manager Tony La Russa.

"He looks good," La Russa said Monday. "He feels good."

Engel has been out more than a month with left shoulder inflammation. The injury came after he missed April and May with a hamstring ailment.

Combined with injuries to left fielder Eloy Jimenez and center fielder Luis Robert, the trio has played only two games together all season. That will change with the postseason on the horizon.

Engel compiled a .844 OPS in 33 games before his latest injury.

The White Sox still have several players on the mend, including rookie Andrew Vaughn. He has been out with a back injury but is getting closer to returning, while reliever Ryan Tepera (finger) was throwing in the outfield before Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. He's getting close as well.

First baseman Jose Abreu will take Monday's game off, as he has been hampered much of the season. Abreu has been hit a career-high 20 times by pitches already this year.

"He was less insistent than usual," La Russa said of Abreu wanting to play. "He has sore spots all over."