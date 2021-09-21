DETROIT -- Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon left Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers with what he called "normal soreness" and said he didn't think it would impact his immediate future while manager Tony La Russa expressed "concern" over his short outing.

"He lost command," La Russa said after the 4-3 loss. "He was struggling. Actually fortunate to only give up three runs. He came back in and said he wasn't right."

Rodon, 28, threw 69 pitches over three innings, giving up three runs in the third after being staked to a 3-0 lead in the top of the inning.

"Disappointed in myself to go out there and give up three runs when they put up three runs for me," he said. "That's a shutdown inning and that's on me. Honestly, it's pretty shi--y."

Rodon spent time on the injured list last month and has been given extra rest to prepare for the playoffs but his arm soreness continues to be a storyline.

"Just normal soreness," Rodon said in a short news conference after the game. "Nothing crazy."

Asked several different times how he was feeling, Rodon pushed back.

"Are all these questions going to be about how I feel," he asked. "Because I'd like to talk about the game."

Then asked if he was concerned about his next few starts, he ended the availability.

"No," he declared. "I think we're good."

Rodon has had a fantastic season and is viewed as one of the White Sox starters when they get to the postseason.

Despite Monday's loss, their magic number to clinch the American League Central Division is just two after the second-place Cleveland Indians lost a doubleheader to the Kansas City Royals Monday.

Away from the mound, the injury news was better for outfielder Adam Engel who's set to return on Tuesday from shoulder inflammation.

"He looks good," La Russa said. "He feels good.

Engel has been out more than a month after missing April and May with a hamstring ailment. Combined with injuries to left fielder Eloy Jimenez and center fielder Luis Robert, the trio has played only two games together all season. That will change with the playoffs on the horizon. Engel compiled a .844 OPS in 33 games before his latest injury.

The White Sox still have several other players on the mend, including rookie Andrew Vaughn. He's been out with a back injury but is getting closer to returning, while reliever Ryan Tepera (finger) was throwing in the outfield before Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. He's getting close as well.

But most important is the status of Rodon as October approaches.

"We're concerned," La Russa said.