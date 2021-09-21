FULLERTON, Calif. -- Jo Lasorda, the widow of former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, has died. She was 91.

She died Monday night at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

Tommy Lasorda and Jo Lasorda were married for 70 years. The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The former Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a minor league baseball game in her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, where he was playing for the Spinners. They wed on April 14, 1950, a union that lasted 70 years until Tommy's death this past January at age 93.

Lasorda is survived by daughter, Laura, and granddaughter, Emily, as well as her sister Gladys Reeves of Greenville. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom Jr.