OAKLAND, Calif. -- Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt is set to return to the mound, just over five weeks after being hospitalized when he was hit in the head by a 100 mph line drive.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Bassitt will come off the injured list and start Thursday's series finale at home against the Seattle Mariners in a matchup of American League wild-card contenders.

"This is something that he's been trying to get back to doing from the very beginning," Melvin said. "To me, it's kind of miraculous; but considering it's Chris Bassitt, not so much."

Bassitt was leading the AL with 12 wins when he was struck Aug. 17 in Chicago by a liner from Brian Goodwin of the White Sox.

Bassitt, 32, was carted off the field and taken to a hospital. He received stitches for cuts in his face and had surgery for a fracture in his right cheek.

Bassitt is 12-4 with a 3.22 ERA this year.