        <
        >

          St. Louis Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado to play day after precautionary exit

          play
          Arenado makes over-the-shoulder catch and flies into tarp (0:34)

          Nolan Arenado makes a tough grab for the Cardinals and then dives onto the rolled-up tarp in the second inning. (0:34)

          12:23 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will be in the lineup Thursday, manager Mike Shildt told reporters, a day after he exited in the fifth inning with back tightness.

          Arenado left Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers after making a highlight-reel, over-the-shoulder catch. He was 2-for-2 before exiting.

          Shildt said Wednesday that Arenado had been taken out as a precaution.

          Arenado is batting .258 this season with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

          The Cardinals have won 11 straight games and enter Thursday with a 4½-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies for the second National League wild-card berth.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.