Nolan Arenado makes a tough grab for the Cardinals and then dives onto the rolled-up tarp in the second inning. (0:34)

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will be in the lineup Thursday, manager Mike Shildt told reporters, a day after he exited in the fifth inning with back tightness.

Arenado left Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers after making a highlight-reel, over-the-shoulder catch. He was 2-for-2 before exiting.

Shildt said Wednesday that Arenado had been taken out as a precaution.

Arenado is batting .258 this season with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

The Cardinals have won 11 straight games and enter Thursday with a 4½-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies for the second National League wild-card berth.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.