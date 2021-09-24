Max Muncy crushes a two-run home run to dead center field in the top of the 10th of the Dodgers' win vs. the Rockies. (0:29)

Did Halloween come early for the Los Angeles Dodgers? Judging by the team's social media account, it certainly seems like a possibility.

Hours after defeating the Colorado Rockies 7-5 in 10 innings, the team posted festive photos on Twitter.

As a continuation of their annual dress-up day tradition, which was made into a team-wide event after being for rookies until 2019, players appeared in outfits that ranged from slightly nostalgic to downright comedic.

If you've missed geometric patterns, then Mookie Betts Gavin Lux have you covered.

Will Smith's fit inspired by the Fresh Prince was another nod to 90s fashion. (Will the real Will Smith please stand up?)

Albert Pujols was styling and profiling in his all-black getup, with the cowboy hat to match.

Drip too hard, don't stand too close. pic.twitter.com/vBVXKc6FhD — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 24, 2021

Your 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/emNyGH1ZhM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the biker boys --er, starting rotation-- donned their finest denim and sleeveless vests. Who wore it better: Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler or Julio Urias?

Your starting rotation could never. pic.twitter.com/bL2hNa16BZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 24, 2021

Cody Bellinger couldn't help but crack a smile because his costume was truly out of this world.

On the other hand, Trea Turner channeled his inner "Goose" from Top Gun while Joe Kelly was ready to steal the show, and possibly Christmas, as the Grinch.