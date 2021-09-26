A woman and child died after falling from the third level of Petco Park shortly before Saturday's Padres game, San Diego police said

The 40-year-old woman and 2-year-old boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m. PST, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Their names were not released by police.

The fall happened as fans were heading into to the ballpark for the 4:15 p.m. game against the Atlanta Braves.

Police said it's unclear if the fall was an accident or intentional, according to the newspaper.