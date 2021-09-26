Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus suffered a fractured left fibula when he rounded third base before scoring the winning run Saturday in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros.
Andrus was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Manager Bob Melvin had said Saturday that Andrus felt a pop in his ankle and was taken for X-rays.
Andrus stumbled as he rounded third and fell onto home plate to score the winning run. He was checked by the training staff and had to be helped off the field.
Andrus, 33, is batting .243 with three homers and 37 RBIs, his first season with Oakland after he was acquired in an offseason trade from the Texas Rangers. The infielder spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Rangers and is a two-time All-Star.
The A's also placed infielder/designated hitter Jed Lowrie on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a sprained right hand. Lowrie, 37, is hitting .245 with 14 home runs and 69 RBIs.
Oakland reinstated left-hander Sam Moll from the paternity list and recalled infielder Vimael Machin from Triple-A Las Vegas in corresponding moves.
The A's enter Sunday four games behind in the chase for the American League's second wild-card spot.