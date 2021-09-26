Knotted at 1-1 in the ninth, Starling Marte drives in Elvis Andrus, who stumbles around third and has to be helped off the field with a leg injury. (1:54)

Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus suffered a fractured left fibula when he rounded third base before scoring the winning run Saturday in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros.

Andrus was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Manager Bob Melvin had said Saturday that Andrus felt a pop in his ankle and was taken for X-rays.

Andrus stumbled as he rounded third and fell onto home plate to score the winning run. He was checked by the training staff and had to be helped off the field.