BOSTON -- New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu acknowledged that he has been dealing with unspecified discomfort in the hip/groin area and had to undergo an MRI.

LeMahieu, who was out of Saturday's lineup to manage what manager Aaron Boone called a "hip/groin thing," said that the Yankees medical staff was reviewing the imaging.

"[MRI] showed like nothing there; they're all kind of talking about [it] right now," said LeMahieu, who came into Friday's game batting .292 (26-for-89) in his last 23 games.

In terms of whether any surgery would be required, LeMahieu avoided particulars and said, "I'm not sure yet. I just kind of told them we'll have to worry about it after the season."

When asked directly to specify what was ailing him, LeMahieu was vague. The versatile infielder was back batting leadoff for Sunday night's finale against the Boston Red Sox, but Boone did not offer any more details about the unspecified injury.

"I think it just impacts him a little bit overall, sometimes moving around, sometimes running," Boone said. "I don't want to get too much into it, but it's just something that he's kind of dealing with and kind of grinding through or trying to treat as best we can."

LeMahieu did admit that the issue had been going on for a while and has progressed to the point where it affects his mobility.

"Just sore, moving around," LeMahieu said. "Just kind of moving around. It's been discomfort for a while, but I feel the last few weeks just hasn't been great. Not that I'm the quickest out there [with a smile] but it's limiting a little bit. But it's not the time of the season to be resting it a bunch so we're just going to keep rolling with it and worry about it after the season... hopefully, it gets better. But it hasn't."