CHICAGO -- White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended Wednesday for three regular-season games after making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during a scuffle with the Detroit Tigers in the top of the ninth inning of Monday's victory by Chicago.

Anderson, 28, stormed the field with his teammates after the Tigers took issue with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu's hard slide into second base following a wild pitch.

Moments earlier, Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Tigers reliever Alex Lange. No punches were thrown and the teams separated, but during the fracas, Anderson made contact with Timmons.

Anderson is appealing the suspension, so he remains eligible for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The suspension won't affect his postseason. It's possible he could serve it at the beginning of next season.

The sixth-year player is batting .301 as the leadoff man for the American League Central champions.