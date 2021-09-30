        <
        >

          Salvador Perez ties Kansas City Royals record with 48th home run, then exits early

          9:52 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team-record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second due to a sprained right ankle Wednesday night.

          Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs.

          Perez struck out the next inning and left the game.

          The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.