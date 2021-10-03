2021 MLB playoffs: Schedules, postseason bracket, analysis and updates

The 2021 MLB playoffs are finally here.

After expanding to 16 teams in 2020, Major League Baseball returns to its familiar 10-team postseason format in 2021, starting with a New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox showdown in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). The winner of that matchup will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in one ALDS while the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros square off in the other.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers will start their attempt to repeat as World Series champs with a wild-card date with the St. Louis Cardinals. Whichever team prevails in that matchup will face the MLB-best San Francisco Giants in the NLDS while the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves meet in a division series of their own.

From the first pitch of the wild card games to the last out of the World Series, we've got you covered with the postseason bracket, schedules, results and how to watch every postseason game this October.

Latest news and analysis

• Playoff tracker: The 10-team field is set

American League Wild Card Game

All times Eastern

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

AL Wild Card game: Yankees at Red Sox, Tuesday at 8 p.m. (ESPN)

National League Wild Card Game

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

NL Wild Card game: Cardinals at Dodgers, Wednesday at 8 p.m. (TBS)

AL Division Series

Best-of-five series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. TBD

Series tied 0-0

Game 1: TBD at Rays, Thursday (MLB Network/FS1)

Game 2: TBD at Rays, Friday (MLB Network/FS1)

Game 3: Rays at TBD, Sunday, Oct. 10 (MLB Network/FS1)

Game 4 (if necessary): Rays at TBD, Monday, Oct. 11 (MLB Network/FS1)

Game 5: (if necessary): TBD at Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 13 (FS1)

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

Series tied 0-0

Game 1: White Sox at Astros, Thursday (MLB Network/FS1)

Game 2: White Sox at Astros, Friday (MLB Network/FS1)

Game 3: Astros at White Sox, Sunday, Oct. 10 (MLB Network/FS1)

Game 4 (if necessary): Astros at White Sox, Monday, Oct. 11 (MLB Network/FS1)

Game 5 (if necessary): White Sox at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 13 (MLB Network/FS1)

NL Division Series

Best-of-five series

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Series tied 0-0

Game 1: Braves at Brewers, Friday (TBS)

Game 2: Braves at Brewers, Saturday (TBS)

Game 3: Brewers at Braves, Monday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

Game 4 (if necessary): Brewers at Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

Game 5 (if necessary): Braves at Brewers, Thursday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

San Francisco Giants vs. TBD

Series tied 0-0