New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo received some positive news on Thursday when X-rays and CT cans on his injured left forearm came back negative, manager Aaron Boone said.

Gallo was not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale in Toronto but was available off the bench.

Gallo was injured when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays. He was unable to bat in the ninth inning of the game.

Meanwhile, the Yankees put first baseman Luke Voit on the 10-day IL on Thursday with a sore left knee and recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Voit, who underwent knee surgery in March, limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game. Voit broke for first on a wild strike three even though there was a runner on first and fewer than two outs.

"He woke up pretty stiff today and he's limping around pretty good,'' manager Aaron Boone said. "We think it's kind of a bone bruise that can be a result of the surgery. That's kind of been on and off for him.''

Voit is batting .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 68 games. He hit a major league-leading 22 home runs in last year's 60-game season.