New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo received some positive news on Thursday when X-rays and CT scans on his injured left forearm came back negative, manager Aaron Boone said.

However, the news was not as good for first baseman Luke Voit and infielder DJ LeMahieu. Voit went on the 10-day injured list with a sore left knee, and LeMahieu left Thursday night's series finale in Toronto because of right hip soreness.

Gallo was not in the starting lineup for the Yankees' 6-2 win over the Blue Jays but replaced Giancarlo Stanton in left field in the eighth. Gallo had been injured Wednesday when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays. He was unable to bat in the ninth inning of the game.

Voit, who underwent knee surgery in March, limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game. He broke for first on a wild strike three even though there was a runner on first and fewer than two outs.

"He woke up pretty stiff today and he's limping around pretty good," Boone said. "We think it's kind of a bone bruise that can be a result of the surgery. That's kind of been on and off for him."

Voit is batting .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 68 games. He hit a major-league-leading 22 home runs in last year's 60-game season.

LeMahieu was replaced in the bottom of the sixth inning in Thursday's game, having gone 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He also missed Saturday's game at Boston but was able to return Sunday.

"I think it was affecting him more at the plate tonight," Boone said Thursday. "Hopefully like last time, having a little treatment and just managing it as best we can, we'll see if he's back in there tomorrow or not."

LeMahieu is batting .268 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs in 150 games. He signed a six-year, $90 million contract to remain with the Yankees last offseason.

The Yankees also recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.