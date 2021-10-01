The St. Louis Cardinals have reached a one-year extension for 2022 with ace Adam Wainwright, it was announced Friday.

"I don't want to be anywhere else," said the 40-year-old Wainwright, who has pitched for the team his entire career. "Who am I kidding?"

Terms of the deal were not yet available.

The right hander has had a solid 2021 campaign and will start the National League wild-card game for the Cardinals next week. He's 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 32 starts, including three complete games and a shutout. His 206 innings pitched so far are the most for him since 2014.

Wainwright has won 10 of his past 11 decisions with 11 quality starts during that span.

His longtime battery mate, Yadier Molina, already agreed to return to the Cardinals in 2022 for the last season in his long career. The two had to wait until late last offseason before signing back with St. Louis. This time around, the Cardinals took care of business before the offseason even began.

Earlier this season, Wainwright joined Hall of Famer Bob Gibson as the only Cardinals pitchers with 2,000 career strikeouts.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the extension.