If the Yankees want to clinch Saturday, they'll need help after Brandon Lowe's three homers lift the Rays. (1:08)

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe hit three home runs in a 12-2 rout of the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Lowe connected for a pair of early three-run shots off Jordan Montgomery and then launched a leadoff drive in the seventh inning against Michael King, giving the second baseman a career-high seven RBIs.

Lowe grounded out to first base in the eighth.

Lowe is the fifth Rays player to hit three home runs in a game, joining Evan Longoria (2012 and 2008), Travis d'Arnaud (2019), B.J. Upton (2012) and Jonny Gomes (2005), according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Lowe has gone deep in his past three games. He increased his career-high total to a team-leading 39 homers with his first three-homer game in the majors. It was his sixth career multihomer game and fourth this year.

New York had a chance to clinch an American League wild card with a win but still can with losses later in the day by Toronto and Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.