          Report: Adam Wainwright's deal with St. Louis Cardinals for 2022 worth $17.5 million, more than double 2021 salary

          12:42 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright is guaranteed $17.5 million under his 2022 contract with the Cardinals, more than double his $8 million salary this season, according to The Associated Press.

          He also has a full no-trade provision in the deal announced Friday, not that it makes any difference. Wainwright has the right to block any trade as a 10-year veteran who has spent five seasons with his team.

          Wainwright, 40, has spent all 16 of his big league seasons with the Cardinals.

          He was 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 32 starts this year, and the three-time All-Star is scheduled to be on the mound for Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Max Scherzer gets the start for Los Angeles.

          Wainwright is 184-105 with a 3.35 ERA in 358 starts and 67 relief appearances for the Cardinals.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.