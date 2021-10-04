Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto could be in line for some more hardware when the MLB season comes to a close.

Soto is a World Series champion, a 2021 All-Star, an NL batting champion and winner of the 2020 Silver Slugger Award, given annually to the best hitter at each position. After his 2021 season, Soto, who hit .313 with 29 home runs and 95 RBI, is a solid MVP candidate.

Read more: 2021 MLB playoffs preview

With all that, Soto is trying to show that he is a responsible award owner.

Well it's not in the floor anymore! He still loving me♥️😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/h77ucfMMXx — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) October 4, 2021

This is a slight improvement from the last time we saw Soto's Silver Slugger Award. That's it on the floor, next to the cable outlet and the power cords.