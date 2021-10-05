Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez remains a question for the team's American League Wild Card Game against the visiting New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Fenway Park as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle.

Martinez suffered the injury in the fifth inning when he tripped over the second-base bag while jogging out to right field in Boston's regular-season finale Sunday against the host Washington Nationals. He was pulled from the game -- a 7-5 Red Sox victory -- an inning later.

Speaking Monday at Fenway, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Martinez continues to receive treatment on the ankle and that the team will make a roster decision Tuesday morning.

"He's getting treatment," Cora told reporters. "We'll probably have to make a decision tomorrow morning roster-wise, of course, and let's see how he reacts to treatment and everything that they are doing to him in there. We don't know yet."

Cora also said outfielder Jarren Duran will likely make the wild-card roster, giving Boston a potential speed option on the basepaths, as will Nick Pivetta, who threw an inning of scoreless relief against the Nationals on Sunday. Chris Sale, who started that game in D.C., is unlikely to be on the roster, per Cora.

"He actually threw today. He felt good. He stopped by the office and [I was] like, 'No, we're not doing that,'" Cora said. "Hopefully he has a chance to start again here in October.''

The Yankees, meanwhile, expect Gio Urshela to be in the lineup Tuesday. Urshela bruised his right thigh and suffered some cuts when he made a diving catch in the Tampa Bay dugout in the teams' regular-season finale Sunday, a massive play that helped New York en route to a walk-off 1-0 win that clinched its wild-card spot.

"I think we got incredibly fortunate in that situation," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "As you know, it really scared me watching him launch into there from my angle. He might be a little stiff or whatever. But I don't think it'll have much impact."

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (16-8) faces Nathan Eovaldi (11-9) at Fenway. The Yankees-Red Sox winner will move on to face the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays beginning Thursday in St. Petersburg, Florida.