Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez has been left off the playoff roster for the American League Wild Card Game against the visiting New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Fenway Park as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle.

Martinez suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Sunday's regular-season finale when he tripped over the second-base bag while jogging out to right field. He continued getting treatment on the ankle Monday.

Outfielder Jarren Duran was included on the wild-card roster, giving Boston a potential speed option on the basepaths, as was Nick Pivetta, who threw an inning of scoreless relief against the Nationals on Sunday.

Chris Sale, who started Sunday's game, was not the roster.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (16-8) faces Nathan Eovaldi (11-9) at Fenway. The Yankees-Red Sox winner will move on to face the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays beginning Thursday in St. Petersburg, Florida.