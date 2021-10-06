The San Diego Padres have fired manager Jayce Tingler after the team failed to make the playoffs despite entering the season with hopes of challenging for a World Series title.

Tingler is out after two seasons, finishing with an 116-106 overall record, including a disappointing 79-83 this year. He had one year remaining on his contract.

He has been offered an opportunity to remain with the organization.

"Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres, leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the postseason for the first time in 15 years," president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "I have tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend. After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, we felt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championship potential in San Diego."

In his first season in San Diego, Tingler led the Padres back to the postseason for the first time since 2006. The Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

After the season, Tingler was nominated for the National League Manager of the Year award and finished second to Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

Tingler was hired to replace Andy Green, who was fired in 2019 after going 274-366 in four seasons with the Padres.

Preller's relationship with Tingler dates back to 2015 and their time together with the Texas Rangers.

Tingler became the career hits leader at the University of Missouri and was a minor league outfielder for four seasons, never rising above Double-A. He spent 14 years with the Rangers, managing in the Dominican Winter League, Dominican Summer League and Arizona Rookie League before taking over the Padres.