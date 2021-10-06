Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu will join the team in Houston for the American League Division Series after being held out of Sunday's regular season finale after battling flu-like symptoms.

A decision on Abreu's playing status will be determined on Thursday.

The White Sox have determined the star first baseman does not have COVID-19.

"Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu will travel to Houston tonight after battling flu-like symptoms over recent days," the White Sox said in a statement. "Jose is feeling better, and his symptoms are improving. Multiple tests have confirmed that his illness is not Covid-related. A decision on his availability for Game 1 of the ALDS will be made tomorrow."

Abreu, 34, batted .261 with 30 home runs and 117 RBIs this season.