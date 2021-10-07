HOUSTON -- Both the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox left off veteran pitchers when setting their rosters for the teams' American League Division Series beginning Thursday.

Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi wasn't among the 12 pitchers the team will carry for the best-of-five series. Odorizzi struggled in his first season with the Astros after signing a three-year, $23.5 million contract, going 6-7 with a 4.21 ERA.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel didn't get a spot on a Chicago roster that also has 12 pitchers. Keuchel was 9-9 with a career-high 5.28 ERA this season.

The Astros included six outfielders on their roster. Rookie Jose Siri got the final outfield spot; his availability was in question because he broke his right pinkie last week.

Also omitted from Houston's roster was reliever Blake Taylor, who made 51 appearances and recorded a 3.16 ERA this season.

The White Sox have seven infielders, five outfielders and two catchers on their roster. Houston is going with five infielders and three catchers.