Jessica Mendoza looks ahead to the first-ever playoff series between the Dodgers and Giants. (0:38)

Welcome to a jam-packed Friday in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The journey to the World Series is here and Friday features a quadruple-header of division series games: Game 2 of Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros; Game 1 of Atlanta Braves-Milwaukee Brewers; Game 2 of Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays and Game 1 of Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants.

Randy Arozarena is already doing Arozarena things. Dodgers-Giants could be the most epic division series ever. How many Fridays do you get to binge watch Lucas Giolito, Corbin Burnes, Charlie Morton and Walker Buehler pitching?

Here are some of the top moments from Friday's games:

White Sox vs. Astros

Astros lead the series 1-0

Astros starter Framber Valdez and Giolito, the White Sox starter, came to deal. Both have innings where they've struck out the side.

Framber Valdez came to play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0JVoybJOQO — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2021

Houston's own Paul Wall in the house