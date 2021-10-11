Christian Vazquez smacks a walk-off two-run home run in the 13th inning to give the Red Sox the Game 3 win. (0:53)

The wildly dramatic -- and sometimes controversial -- 2021 MLB playoffs continue Monday with a triple-header.

To catch you up, the Boston Red Sox took a 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays after winning a 13-inning game with a walk-off homer from Christian Vazquez on Sunday. In Sunday's other AL division series, the Chicago White Sox got their first win, beating the Houston Astros, who lead the series 2-1.

Brewers-Braves continues Monday along with Game 3 of the Milwaukee Brewers-Atlanta Braves series (tied at 1) and Game 3 of the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers series (also tied at 1). Game 4 of the Astros-White Sox series was postponed due to rain. It is scheduled to now be played on Tuesday.

Ready for a day with high-stakes October baseball? Here's the best from Monday's games:

Brewers vs. Braves

The Brewers and Braves have arrived in style.