The wildly dramatic -- and sometimes controversial -- 2021 MLB playoffs continue Monday with a triple-header.
To catch you up, the Boston Red Sox took a 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays after winning a 13-inning game with a walk-off homer from Christian Vazquez on Sunday. In Sunday's other AL division series, the Chicago White Sox got their first win, beating the Houston Astros, who lead the series 2-1.
MLB postseason schedule and bracket
Brewers-Braves continues Monday along with Game 3 of the Milwaukee Brewers-Atlanta Braves series (tied at 1) and Game 3 of the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers series (also tied at 1). Game 4 of the Astros-White Sox series was postponed due to rain. It is scheduled to now be played on Tuesday.
Ready for a day with high-stakes October baseball? Here's the best from Monday's games:
Brewers vs. Braves
The Brewers and Braves have arrived in style.
Cooler than a polar bear's toenails 👽@Outkast | @BigBoi | #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/ycoa6l9XqA— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 11, 2021
People keep asking me questions about my shirt already answered by my shirt. pic.twitter.com/rabVCCvr2W— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 11, 2021
GOAT sighting in ATL 🐐 #ClawsUpMKE pic.twitter.com/LXiOFa5z1d— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 11, 2021