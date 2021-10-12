Enrique Hernandez hits a sac-fly in the ninth inning as the Red Sox walk off, advancing to the ALCS. (0:25)

How about a Tuesday with three potential clinchers in the 2021 MLB playoffs? The World Series picture could get a little clearer.

There are three Game 4s today, starting with Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox, which was rained out Monday. That's followed by Milwaukee Brewers-Atlanta Braves (5:15 p.m. ET) and San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers (9:07 p.m. ET).

What did you miss? How'd we get here? Great questions. On Monday, Joc Pederson, using a stolen Anthony Rizzo bat, crushed a three-run home run that was the difference in the Braves' 3-0 win over the Brewers. In the late game, Evan Longoria homered and Brandon Crawford robbed Mookie Betts of a hit and saved a run. That gave the Giants a 1-0 win over the Dodgers. The Boston Red Sox reached the ALCS with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of that series.

Here's the best from today's playoff games:

Astros vs. White Sox

The Astros lead the series, 2-1.

A day game might require an excuse to watch. The White Sox are here to help.

To Whom It May Concern: pic.twitter.com/VrXR4ZFUX9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 12, 2021

Do the Astros look dressed for success?