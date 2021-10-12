Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Tuesday's Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, MLB announced.

Soler, who had a combined .223 batting average with 27 home runs and 70 RBIs for Kansas City and Atlanta during the regular season, was scheduled to bat leadoff as the Braves look to finish off the best-of-five series. He was 1-for-11 with a double and two walks in the three NLDS games vs. Milwaukee.

The Braves made a series of adjustments to the batting order and to the outfield assignments, with Guillermo Heredia replacing Soler in the starting lineup and batting eighth while playing center field.

Adam Duvall will play left field, while Joc Pederson will replace Soler as the right fielder.

Dansby Swanson will bat leadoff.

The Braves were allowed a roster substitution with outfielder Cristian Pache being added. Pache can remain on the active roster until Soler is approved to be reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list.