HOUSTON -- After using eight pitchers in a Game 1 ALCS victory over the Boston Red Sox, the Houston Astros were forced to go to their bullpen early in Game 2 as starter Luis Garcia left in the second inning with right knee discomfort.

Garcia, 24, walked the lead-off man in the second on four pitches before the training staff and manager Dusty Baker made their way to the mound. Garcia came out in favor of righty Jake Odorizzi, who was an option to start Game 4.

Garcia gave up a grand slam to J.D. Martinez in a 29-pitch first inning before his four-pitch walk of Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki in the second. He went short in his lone start in the ALDS as well, lasting only 2⅔ innings of Game 3 against the Chicago White Sox.

If Garcia is replaced on the roster due to an injury, by rule, he won't be eligible for the World Series.