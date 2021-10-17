HOUSTON -- The Astros received good news regarding rookie starter Luis Garcia after he left Game 2 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday with right knee discomfort.

After throwing in the bullpen on Sunday, Garcia said he's feeling better.

"I feel really good," Garcia said Sunday afternoon. "My knee was hurting a lot, but today I feel really good throwing."

Garcia lasted only into the second inning on Saturday, leaving after walking the leadoff hitter on four pitches. He gave up a grand slam to J.D. Martinez in the first inning and never looked comfortable on the mound.

"I was dealing with this [throughout] the year, but it was something that I could control," Garcia said. "Yesterday was something different. That's why I came out of the game."

Astros manager Dusty Baker indicated Garcia made adjustments while in the bullpen on Sunday to help keep him healthy but wouldn't elaborate on what they were. He said the team was planning to keep Garcia on the ALCS roster as the series shifts to Boston on Monday.

His quick recovery means Baker has options on the mound for Game 4 on Tuesday, indicating veteran Zack Greinke is in consideration for the start. Garcia could be used again sooner than normal after throwing only 33 pitches in Game 2.

"We'll address that after Game 3," Baker said. "You don't want to tell the opposition everything. We have some plans, but a lot of depends on Game 3."

Jose Urquidy will start Game 3 for the Astros on Monday.