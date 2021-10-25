MILWAUKEE -- Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization.

Sedar, 60, had worked as the Brewers' first base coach from 2007 to '10 and third base coach from 2011 to '20. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers' major league coaching staff.

"It's been a great ride," Sedar said Monday in a statement. "Being able to spend 30 years with one organization is something I will always cherish. I appreciate everyone who has been there for me and helped along the way. I wish the organization the best going forward. They are in great hands. Most of all, I will miss the best fans in sports."

Sedar previously worked with the Brewers as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator from 1992-2006. He also was a minor league field coordinator from 1992 to 2006 and managed the Brewers' rookie-level minor league team in Ogden, Utah, from 1998 to 2001 and their rookie-level minor league team in Helena, Montana, in 2003 as well as 2005-06.

Before beginning his coaching career, Sedar was a minor league outfielder for eight seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.