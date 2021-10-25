HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros will be without the services of right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. after he declared himself out for the World Series on Monday.

McCullers, 28, left Game 4 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox with forearm tightness and missed the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox, but remained hopeful he might return to the Fall Classic. He gave himself about a 1% chance, but doctors told him he needed 6-8 weeks before picking up a baseball. It has been only three.

McCullers indicated he would be fully ready for spring training after a season in which he went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA.

The club hasn't decided if center fielder Jake Meyers will be available after he injured his left shoulder in the first round of the postseason. Rosters are due before Game 1 on Tuesday morning.

In the opener, Houston will start left-hander Framber Valdez against the Atlanta Braves. Valdez, 27, is coming off the best start of any pitcher this postseason after going eight innings and giving up just one run against the Red Sox in Game 5 at Fenway Park. He'll be opposed by Braves right-hander Charlie Morton.