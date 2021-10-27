HOUSTON -- Charlie Morton will miss the remainder of the World Series after fracturing his right fibula during his Game 1 start against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old Morton was hit in the right ankle by a 102.4 mph one-hopper off the bat of Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel in the second inning.

He remained in the game, delivering a pitch to Astros left fielder Michael Brantley, then limped off the field after being checked on by a Braves athletic trainer in the next inning.

Atlanta later announced that X-rays revealed a right fibula fracture. The team said he will miss the remainder of the World Series but is expected to be ready for spring training.

The Braves led 5-0 when Morton exited. Manager Brian Snitker turned to left-handed reliever A.J. Minter, who hasn't recorded more than six outs this season.